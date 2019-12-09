Refreshment room opened at Salem junction

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 9: Salem junction of Southern Railway today got an additional amenity in the form of a refreshment room at platform three and four.

The unit, inaugurated by Divisional Railway Manager, U Subba Rao, will cater both Veg and Non Veg food, with two separate sections. Designed and developed in airport model, the unit is under the

administrativecontrol of IRCTC and covered under CCTV surveillance.

Modern equipment are used for Kitchen area, as was done at Coimbatore, which was opened last month. Base kitchen at the platform will commence functioning and provide food items to Mobile units (Trains) by the end of January next year, E. Harikrishnan Senior Divisional Commercial manager said.

.