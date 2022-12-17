Reliance Retail’s ‘Milkbasket’ expands footprint in Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

December : Milkbasket, India’s first and largest micro-delivery service for groceries, has recently launched its services in Salem. The Reliance Retail-backed daily doorstep grocery delivery platform is currently servicing 10 major areas of Salem, including Peryakollappatty, Maravaneri, Periya Pudur, Narasothipatti, Sivaya Nagar, Meyyanur, Manakkadu, Swaminathapuram, Gugai, and Seelanaickenpatti.

Using the Milkbasket mobile app, users can order daily from a catalogue of 6000-plus products covering 13-plus categories, including fresh grocery, milk, pantry staples, daily household essentials, and more. Users can modify their orders till 12 (midnight) and get doorstep delivery latest by 7 AM the following day.

Milkbasket was the first to introduce the concepts of Flexi-ordering and no-disturbance silent delivery in the global grocery delivery market. This unique model has become the core proposition of the app and has been lauded for its industry-leading best practices in supply chain and technology. Launched in 2015 as a delivery service for fresh milk in Gurgaon, Milkbasket now services more than 25 cities in India including Bangalore, Gurgaon, Delhi, Hyderabad, Jaipur, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Indore & more.

For new users signing up in Salem, the Milkbasket Mobile application is currently offering an exciting introductory offer code of MILK15. Once a user registers on Milkbasket with the code MILK15, he/she will receive 100% cash back on fresh milk orders for 15 days. The maximum cashback a user can earn with this code is Rs 500, credited into your Milkbasket wallet on the 16th day from the first top-up. The app can be easily downloaded from the Play Store, App store, or the official Milkbasket website.

Speaking on the launch, a Milkbasket spokesperson said, “The response from Salem has been quite promising. We’ve received favourable customer reviews on our standards of service, competitive pricing, product quality, and customer care. The team is committed to leveraging on it and efforts are underway to expand our assortment offering and add serviceability to other principal areas within Salem.”

He added, “Our plan is to start operations in the major Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities of India over the next year. It’s our commitment to make convenience available to more people and households so that they have more time to do the things they love.”