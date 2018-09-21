Repose mattress forays into Western India

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The city-based Spring Mattress manufacturers,Repose Mattress Pvt Ltd has set up a plant in Chakan near Pune, to cater to the Western Indian markets, which would become operational by middle of the next month.

The 10,000 square feet factory, with an investment of Rs.10 crore, will have a production capacity of 2,000 mattress per month and initially cater to Mumbai and Pune, the company CEO S Balachandar told reporters here today.

Stating that mattress will be launched into other markets like Rest of Maharashtra, Madhy Pradesh, Goa and Gujarat soon, he said that in the first phase the company will have 100 outlets and open 10 Sleep Stations–exclusive repose outlets in that markets.

Repose, which was founded in 2012 in Paadhuvampalli village on the city outskirts, has expanded its Coimbatore facility by pumping Rs.12 crore and has the capacity to produce 10,000 mattresses a month, the company Chief Operating Officer, Ramanath Bhat said.

The company at present has 2,450 outlets across five Southern States and 45 sleep stations and expected to close the fiscal at Rs.102 crore, he said.