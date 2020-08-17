Request to take action against slanderrous remarks on CPI

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Farmers Association today requested the district administration and police to identify the miscreants who are posting derogatory remarks against CPI and its leaders on social media.

In identical petitions to the Collector, Police Commissioner and Rural SP, the association said that some people were continuously indulged in

making derogatory remarks against the CPI office in Chennai, Balan Illam terming it as a brothel and its leader Nallakannu in social media like Facebook.

This type of slanderous remarks are appearing in different Facebook pages,nwhich are hurting the sentiments of Leftists, it said.

In view of such remarks, the administration and police should bring to book those who are behind this deed, petition said.