26 Dec 2018, Edition - 1261, Wednesday
Residents oppose garbage dumping in populated area for fear of disease

Covai Post Network

December 26, 2018

Coimbatore : DMK Singanallur MLA, N Karthik on Wednesday appealed to the Corporation to cancel the proposed project to store and segregate garbage in thickly populated residential areas in the city.

Karthik, after submitting a petition in this regard to Corporation Commissioner, Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan, told reporters that the residents have already started expressing the apprehension about the proposal of dumping garbage in their areas in 100 wards to facilitate segregation.

The residents were afraid that this would lead to spread of diseases, particularly among children, he said.

He also said that the corporation was not not properly implement solid waste management and heaps of bargage were found dumped across the city.

