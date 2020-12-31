Respond, not react: Sadhguru’s New Year message for the Covid-hit world

Covai Post Network

As we turn the page on 2020, the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, and many lessons learned, Sadhguru’s message for the New Year is not to let despair and hardship come in the way of our efforts to preserve the ecosystem for the future. The Indian yogi, mystic and founder of the Isha Foundation also said that with conscious and responsible action, we can move forward from the pandemic.

“The year 2020 will inevitably leave an indelible mark upon this generation for its ability to turn life upside down for all. Looking back at what the last century has been in terms of wars, pandemics and natural calamities, the first twenty years of the 21st century have been a blessing. In the midst of disastrous ecological signs unfolding, when all our efforts should be focused upon preserving the ecosystem for future generations, the viral pandemic is throwing all out of gear,” says Sadhguru.

“But this pandemic, as disruptive as it is, is still a softball. With conscious and responsible action from the citizens, it can be put to rest. Human ability to respond rather than react is the solution, not only to duck the pandemic but to create new possibilities of a more civilized and sustainable world. Of course, there is a distance between possibilities and reality. In the coming year, may all of us have the Courage, Commitment and the Consciousness to make better Humans of ourselves and, in turn, a better world. Despair is not the way forward but Dedication to create what matters to all life is. Much love & Blessings,” Sadhguru adds.