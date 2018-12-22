Retrenched tasmac workers should be given government jobs

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Over 100 staff of Government run liquor outlets Tasmac today staged a dharna in the city seeking among other things Rs.5,000 as compensation to the staff affected by Gaja Cyclone.

Other demands include the government jobs to those employees, who are to be retrenched after closing down the liquor outlets in phases, Tamil Nadu AITUC Vice President. M Arumugam, while addressing the agitators said.

They also wanted to hand over the report to the supervisors, immediately after the inspection of the outlets and all the Tasmac workers should be brought under ESI scheme, Arumugam said.