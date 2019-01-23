Reunion of first batch graduates of  Law College here after 36 years

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : It was a reunion for the first batch of Law Graduates, passed out from Coimbatore Law College in 1982 in the city.

Coimbatore Law College was inaugurated and began functioning in the year 1979, with the campus situated near Thomas Park in Race Course, in an heritage building belonging to the then Tea Estates India Ltd.

The Colonial British Raj heritage building was the campus, in which, the first batch of Coimbatore Law College students studied came out in the year 1982 as 1st set of Law Graduates, a senior advocate N Sundaravadivelu, who attended the reunion on January 19, said.

Some of the first batch of lawyers are now Judges, Lawyers and peopleoccupied in high position of life.

The get together of the alumni after 36 years of passing out was organized at the same campus and of the batch of 96, 52 turned out and it was an exciting, exhilarating get together, he, who was a past president of Coimbatore Bar Association, said.