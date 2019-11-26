  • Download mobile app
26 Nov 2019, Edition - 1596, Tuesday
Textile ERP
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Photo yours, photo-finish will be ours: BJP
  • Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar arrives at the residence of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
  • Constitution represents Dignity for Indians and Unity for India, PM Narendra Modi .
Travel

Coimbatore

Review of preparedness for local body elections held

Covai Post Network

November 26, 2019

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, Dr R Palanisamy today reviewed the preparedness for the coming local body elections in four districts.

The collectors of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tirupur and Erode districts, election officers and returning officers participated in the meeting.

The preparedness, including security aspects during voting and counting, and safety of EVMs, electoral rolls, following the election code and rules, besides the training for the officials came up during the review.

Palanisamy directed the officials to work according to the election manuals, since the local body elections were a challenging one.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿