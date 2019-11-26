Review of preparedness for local body elections held

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Tamil Nadu State Election Commission, Dr R Palanisamy today reviewed the preparedness for the coming local body elections in four districts.

The collectors of Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tirupur and Erode districts, election officers and returning officers participated in the meeting.

The preparedness, including security aspects during voting and counting, and safety of EVMs, electoral rolls, following the election code and rules, besides the training for the officials came up during the review.

Palanisamy directed the officials to work according to the election manuals, since the local body elections were a challenging one.