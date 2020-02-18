Road map to solve the challenges in water, food, energy and health sector discussed

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : A road map for solving the challenges being faced in water, food, health and energy sectors was discussed at an expert consultants in this field and a brain storming session organised at Karunya University on the outskirts here Tuesday.

The road map likely to be ready in another month will be submitted to the Central and State governments and also local bodies for implementation, requesting the need to revisit the policies if necessary, the University Chancellor, Dr Paul Dhinakaran told reporters.

The session discussed the future security in the water and food sector and also its management, even as the entire world was facing critical challenge in the water sector, he said.

The university wanted the students to take up research and innovation in the fields and set up start ups to tackle the problems, Paul Dhinakaran said.

All stakeholders, including from the Government, Industry, and other sectors participated in the eight-hour brain storming session and gave

suggestions, Director Naitonal Center for Scienitific Research office in India, Embassy of France, Dr Srini M Kaveri said.

The session discussed the available technology, the gap in adaptation of technology, policy and funding mechanisms to meet the crises in these sectors.

With coronavirus hitting China, there was the possibility of such viruses spreading the entire world in another 20 to 30 years, resulting in the need to find out new medicines, he said.