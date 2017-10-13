Road mishaps claim two lives

Two persons were killed and one injured in two different accidents that took place in the city on Thursday. According to police, an ambassador car, driven by one Kesavan, rammed into a roadside tea shop near a petrol pump at Chettipalayam. Two persons – Kandasamy (24) and Nagarajan (24) – were injured. They were rushed to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, where Nagarajan was declared brought dead and Kandasamy was treated as an outpatient.
In the second accident involving a lorry and a two-wheeler on the Coimbaotre-Trichy Road, the motorist was killed on the spot when his vehicle was hit from the back by the lorry. The lorry was driven by Thangavel. Kalaikumar was not wearing a helmet. His body was handed over to his relatives after post-mortem.
