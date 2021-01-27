Roads dug for drinking waterworks should be levelled immediately: Corporation Commissioner

Covai Post Network

A review meeting with departmental officers on drinking water supply works in the Corporation areas was held at the Coimbatore Corporation Office under the chairmanship of Corporation Commissioner Kumaravel Pandian.

The corporation commissioner said at the review meeting that pipe laying works are underway for drinking waterworks in Coimbatore Corporation. He said that the concerned officers of the corporation should be informed before digging the roads for works like pipe version, sealing of leaks and such. Then the roads dug for drinking waterworks should be levelled immediately, he said.