26 Jul 2020, Edition - 1839, Sunday
Coimbatore

Roads wear deserted look on fourth Sunday too

Covai Post Network

July 26, 2020

Coimbatore : The roads and commercial areas in the district wore a deserted look, for the fourth consecutive Sunday following the lock down announced by the State Government.

As against the weekly lockdown on Sundays, the district started the lock down from five pm on Saturday itself, resulting in many parts of the city witnesing traffic snarls, with the people rushing home to meet the deadline.

As usual, the shops and commercial establishments and malls downed their shutters, leading to main streets and arterial roads wearing a deserted look.

The district is witnessing an increased spread of Coronavirus infection with yesterday alone recording as many as 270 positive cases, the highest single day spike so far.

In a bid to break the trend the administration had decided to advance the lockdown.

Only some medical shops and milk booths remained open. found open, People remained indoors as even industries stopped their operations.

Police were strictly monitoring the situation, particularly on flyovers and a few youths, who ventured out were penalised.

﻿