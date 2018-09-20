Rotary Club part of renovating CMCH Pediatric Ward

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Rotary Club of Coimbatore Satellite is part of the renovation of Coimbatore Medical College Government Hospital’s Comprehensive Pediatric ward with 16 bed ICU, High Dependency Ward, Post Care Unit and General Ward.

The total project cost is Rs 1.10 crore. Coimbatore Medical College Government Hospital Pediatric Department is a tertiary level referral center not only to the poor children of Coimbatore district but also to the nearby districts like Erode, Tirupur, Nilgiris, Salem and neighboring states like Kerala.

The bed occupancy is always more than 120 per cent at any given time. Pediatric Intensive Care Unit is 10 bedded and has a capacity to treat sick children requiring intensive skilled management with ventilators, monitors and other facilities.

The old premises was demolished during the renovation of CMCH and the old Neuro Plastic Block was allotted to be converted as Comprehensive Pediatric Block.

The newly delineated block needs complete renovation in the form of infrastructure, electrical work to be converted to Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, High Dependency Ward and General Wards so that very sick children get holistic cure.

Dr.Asokan, Dean, CMCGH, Rtn.R.Saravanan President and Rtn.Dr.P. Sivaprakash Secretary also participated. The Project cost is Rs 1.10 crores.