ROYAL CARE HOSPITAL ORGANISED WORLD KIDNEY DAY WALK

Covai Post Network

World Kidney day is observed every year on the second Thursday of March Month. As a part of CSR activity Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital has conducted World Kidney Day Awareness walk program today at 8 am at Race Course. Dr.Paranthaman Sethupathi , Medical Director, Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital inaugurated the Walk program. He said that these types of various programs are regularly conducted by our hospital to educate and create an awareness among the public about prevention, timely treatment to save their lives.

Earlier Dr.S.Murugananth, Consultant Nephrologist Royal Care Super Speciality Hospital stressed the importance of keeping healthy kidneys.

About 150 persons including Doctors , Staff of RCSSH , Rotarians and students of Perur Tamil Kaluri were participated.