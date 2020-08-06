Rs.2.4 crore CT scan inaugurated at ESI Hospital

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Local Administration Minister, S P Velumani Thursday inaugurated a rs.2.4 crore CTR Scan in the Government ESI Hospital here, the exclusive for treating Covid-19.

This is the second such CT Scan in the hospital and per day 100 persons can be screened by the new machine, Velumani said on the sidelines of the inauguration.

He said that a total of 1,749 persons, tested positive for COvid-19, were scanned for lung disease in the hospital and all of them were fully recovered.

So far 1.37 lakh persons were tested in the district, of which 5,805 had tested positive and 4,224 were discharged and 1,491 under treatment, he said.

Of the 450 beds, 340 have the oxygen facility and more will be fitted soon and another 400 beds will be added in the hospital, which is the second biggest in Tamil Nadu after Chennai, Velumani said.