Rs.20 lakh worth medicines for livestock part of relief materials sent from Tirupur

Coimbatore : Medicines for livestock, worth Rs 20 lakh, were part of Rs.one crore relief materials despatched to flood ravaged Kerala from nearby Tirupur District.

The vehicle containing the relief materials was flagged off by Animal Husbandry minister, Udumalai K Radhakrishnan, who said that the medicines were contribution from Tamil Nadu Animal Husbandry department, as a large number of cattle heads was also affected due to the floods.

Other materials include rice, clothings, bedsheets, sanitary napkins, bread and biscuuits and other essentials required for day to day use, he said.

Tirupur Exporters Association has also contributed Rs.50 lakh worth apparel and knitwear products.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani visitedValparai in Coimabtore district, which bore the brunt of rains for the last one week and distributed relief materials to 95 persons, including 20 children, who are in the camp, losing their houses.

Nearly 175 houses were damaged in the rains lashing the hilly areasfor the last one week, official sources said.