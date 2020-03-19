Rs.20,474.53 crore ACP for Coimbatore district.

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Annual Credit Plan (ACP) for Coimbatore district for the year 2020-201 is pegged at rs.20,474.53 crore, the highest for any district in Tamil Nadu.

This is Rs.1049.53 crore more than the last year’s plan, the district collector, K Rajamani said while releasing the plan prepared by NABARD, at a function here Thursday.

Accordingly, Rs.7,611.12 crore is earmarked for agricultural sector, Rs.9,054.61 crore for Small and Medium Enterprise sector and Rs.3,808.80 crore for other priority sector, he said.

The District Revenue Officer, Ramadurai Murugan, the lead bank Canara Bank DGM, H C Ramesh and Nabard District Manager, Isakkimuthu were present during the release.