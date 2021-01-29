Rs 21.73 crore worth scholarships provided for 2019-20 academic year to Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

A review meeting was held at the Coimbatore District Collector’s Office with the officials of the Department of Welfare of Backward Classes and Minorities in Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Tirupur districts. The meeting was held in the presence of Collector K Rajamani and chaired by Mathivanan, Director, Welfare of the Most Backward and Backward Classes.

The Director of the Welfare of the Most Backward and Rehabilitated said the Backward and Most Backward Classes Welfare Scheme offers free bicycles, rural girls’ education promotion scheme, free laundry box and a free sewing machine, a scholarship scheme for college students, etc.

Out of the 17, 232 free bicycles brought to Coimbatore district under the scheme of providing free bicycles, 12,128 free bicycles have been provided. The remaining will also be delivered soon.

The Tamil Nadu Economic Development Program is taking steps to provide loan assistance of Rs. 193.47 lakhs to 422 beneficiaries for self-employment and projects such as deep wells under various loan schemes to farmers and the general public.

In addition, steps are being taken to provide a loan assistance of Rs. 1.36 crore. Scholarships worth Rs. 21.73 crore have been provided to 36,764 students belonging to the backward and most backward classes studying in colleges in the academic year 2019-20. Coimbatore is the only district in the state to offer the highest number of scholarships to students belonging to the backward and most backward classes.

The meeting was attended by District Revenue Officer Ramaduraimurugan, District Collector’s Interview Assistant Muthuramalingam, District Primary Education Officer Usha and many other government officials.