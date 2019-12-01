Rs.30 lakh worth tobacco products seized two arrested in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Banned tobacco products worth rs.30 lakh were seized from a shop on Variety Hall Road in the city and arrested two

persons in this connection, today.

Based on a tip off, a special team led by Deputy Commissioner, Balaji Saravanan were keeping a strict vigil at various godowns and shops in the particular area.

They raided a shop and seized rs.30 lakh worth banned tobacco products, including Gutka and Panmasala., police said and.arrested Pramodkumar and Vinodhkumar in this connection.

Police has initiated strict drive to flush out such banned products, of late, as the city is becoming a major consumer hub, particularly targeting students.

About Rs.one crore worth banned tobacco products were seized and registered 30 cases during raids in last one month, police said.