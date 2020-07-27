  • Download mobile app
27 Jul 2020, Edition - 1840, Monday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • HRD ministry sets up panel to form guidelines for more students studying in India
  • Congress to hold protests across Rajasthan against BJP on Saturday
  • Countries fighting #Covid_19 in decentralised manner doing better: Raghuram Rajan
Travel

Coimbatore

Rs.500 penalty for spitting in public

Covai Post Network

July 27, 2020

Coimbatore : The Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Sravankumar Jadavath today warned of imposing a fine of Rs.500 on anybody found spitting in public within the corporation limits.

This is part of the preventive measures being taken by the district administration to check the spread of coronavirus infection which is on the increase, with 1,500 persons testing Covid-19 positive in the last 10 days.

Jathavath, who was inspecting the fumigation process in various parts in the corporation limits, asked the sanitation workers to wear
masks and gloves without fail.

He said that medical camps are being held in all the 100 wards and people can avail the opportunity to get tested.

Jathavat regretted that many people are coming to the city without valid permirs and asked the people to cooperate with the authorities by passing on information about such entries to the officials of the Health Department and the Corporation immediately.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿