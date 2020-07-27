Rs.500 penalty for spitting in public

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Corporation Commissioner and Special Officer, Sravankumar Jadavath today warned of imposing a fine of Rs.500 on anybody found spitting in public within the corporation limits.

This is part of the preventive measures being taken by the district administration to check the spread of coronavirus infection which is on the increase, with 1,500 persons testing Covid-19 positive in the last 10 days.

Jathavath, who was inspecting the fumigation process in various parts in the corporation limits, asked the sanitation workers to wear

masks and gloves without fail.

He said that medical camps are being held in all the 100 wards and people can avail the opportunity to get tested.

Jathavat regretted that many people are coming to the city without valid permirs and asked the people to cooperate with the authorities by passing on information about such entries to the officials of the Health Department and the Corporation immediately.