Rs 75 lakh worth banned tobacco products seized, two held in Coimbatore

Coimbatore : Banned tobacco products worth rs.75 lakh were seized and two persons held in this connection Friday.

Police during a vehicle check searched a mini van in Saravanampatti in the city and found some tobacco products pf branded companies hidden in a bag late last Thursday night.

Two persons in the van were taken into custody and on their information searched a godown in Mopperipalayam, some 20 Kms from here and seized a large number of tobacco products Friday.

The duo used to smuggle in tobacco products from Bengaluru and Kerala and store them in the godown for supplying to the shops here, police said.

The total value of the seizure is estimated at Rs.75 lakh and further investigations are on, police said.