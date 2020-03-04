Rs.80 crore Biotechnology park to come up in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A biotechnology park will soon come up at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) campus in the city, Tamil Nadu Industries minister, M C Sampath said Wednesday.

The Rs.80 crore 12-floor facility, will also have Information Technology segment and Chief Minister, K Palanisamy will declare open it soon, Sampath told reporters here.

To a question on the progress of setting up a Defence Industrial Corridor here, he said a special cell would be formed and the senior ministers will discuss about the issue.

Stating that the Government is planning to set up another Industrial park around Perundurai, as the first one is already filled, the minister said that the park can accommodate small industries from Coimbatore region.

When pointed out about the impact on coir industry in nearby Pollachi due to Corona Virus, he said that the issue was discussed with Chief Minister twice and steps would be taken to prevent from further impact.

Sampath here to inaugurate the 3-day 9th International Engineering Sourcing Show organised by Engineering Export Promotion Council, said that despite global economic slowdown, Tamil Nadu is attracting more investment and become a preferred destination.

To a question on investment attracted after Chief Minister’s foreign trip, he said that rs.8,035 crore worth investment from 41 firms were received resulting in over 26,000 job creation.

Earlier addressing the Show, Sampath said that the State stood third in engineering exports and to boost exports the government was focusing on developing MSME sector.

The state has signed 304 MoUs for various projects during the Global Investors Meet 2019, out of which 209 are under operation, he said.

In his address, Tamil Nadu Rural Industries and MSME minister, P Benjamin said that small industries have witnessed an investment of.17,810 crore by 11,508 industries, benefiting more than one lakh employees.

Of the 36 industrial parks announced in the last nine years, 23 and become functional, Benjamin said.