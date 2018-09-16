Rs.6.07 lakh additional compensation given to roof collapse victim

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A cheque for Rs.6.07 lakh was today handed over to a girl student, who had lost one of her legs in the bus stand roof collapse in Somanur in the district a year ago.

The cheque from Chief Minister's relief fund was handed to Latha by Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani at a function organised here, official sources said.

Five persons were killed and 13 persons injured, five seriously, when the roof of the bus stand collapsed on them on September seven last year.

Though the government has announced compensation, the parents of Latha had sought higher compensation to meet the treatment expenses, following which the chief minister announced Rs.6.07 lakh additional compensation.

The district collector, T N Hariharan and senior district officials were present at the function.