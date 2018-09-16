  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
16 Sep 2018, Edition - 1160, Sunday

FLASH NEWS:

  • ‘I get petrol and diesel for free because I am a minister’, says Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
  • BJP President Amit Shah addresses the media ahead of Telangana polls
  • J&K: 5 terrorists gunned down in an encounter in Kulgam
  • Rewari Gangrape: NCW writes to DG, takes Suo-Moto cognizance
  • Kerala Nun rape Case: Vatican steps in, One-member panel to head probe
  • Majerhat Bridge Collapse: PWD held guilty according to the preliminary report
  • M Modi addresses Dawoodi Bohra sect in MP, says ‘Imam Hussain fought for peace’
  • Ranjan Gogoi appointed next Chief Justice of India, to take oath on October 3
  • Police probe in nun rape case on right track, says Kerala high court
  • Ranjan Gogoi always chose the right path, says his brother
Travel

Coimbatore

Rs.6.07 lakh additional compensation given to roof collapse victim

Covai Post Network

September 16, 2018

Coimbatore : A cheque for Rs.6.07 lakh was today handed over to a girl student, who had lost one of her legs in the bus stand roof collapse in Somanur in the district a year ago.

The cheque from Chief Minister's relief fund was handed to Latha by Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani at a function organised here, official sources said.

Five persons were killed and 13 persons injured, five seriously, when the roof of the bus stand collapsed on them on September seven last year.

Though the government has announced compensation, the parents of Latha had sought higher compensation to meet the treatment expenses, following which the chief minister announced Rs.6.07 lakh additional compensation.

The district collector, T N Hariharan and senior district officials were present at the function.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿