08 Mar 2020, Edition - 1699, Sunday
Rumours of novel Corona affecting chicken results in Rs.500 crore loss

Covai Post Network

March 7, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : The rumours on corona virus spreading in chicken  has affected poultry business worth Rs.500 crore, the related association said Saturday.

The Committee of Broiler Chicken Wholesale and Retailers and Poultry Association in a statement said that unnecessary rumours were being spread with the regard to corona virus attack on chicken, due to which people were hesitating to buy.

This had led to a business loss of Rs.500 crore and the price of one kg chicken has come down to Rs.25 to Rs.30, as against the Rs.80 spent on rearing a single chicken, the committee President Dr C R Selvakumar said in the statement.

Despite the Cantral and Tamil Nadu governments and health minister making it clear that there was  no such fear on consumption of chicken,
some vested interests were spreading rumours, he alleged.

The Committee requested the government to take steps to create awareness among the public about the safety of chicken, so that the
growers, retailers and wholesalers and families dependents on this industry survive, he said. 

