Saatvik Green Energy Limited showcases Advanced Solar Manufacturing Solutions at RenewX 2025 in Chennai

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore , April 28, 2025: Saatvik Green Energy Limited (SGEL), one of India’s fastest growing module manufacturing companies, participated in RenewX 2025 from April 23–25 at the Chennai Trade Centre, Nandambakkam.The Company is one of the fastest growing module manufacturing companies in India and has established itself as one of the key players in India’s solar energy market. The Company offers modules based on polycrystalline cell technology, monocrystalline cell technology, bifacial technology, M12 technology and advanced Tunnel Oxide Passivated Contact (“TopCon”) technology which helps reduce energy loss and enhances overall efficiency.

At RenewX, Saatvik showcased its N-TopCon and N- TopCon G12R solar modules, available in monofacial and bifacial options, suited for residential, commercial, and utility-scale projects. The company also highlighted its turnkey EPC capabilities, which include engineering, procurement, construction, and operations & maintenance services for ground-mounted and rooftop solar installations.

Saatvik Solar is one of India’s leading module manufacturers, in terms of operational solar PV module manufacturing capacity, with an operational capacity of approximately 3.8 GW modules as of February 28, 2025. The Company currently operates three module manufacturing facilities in Ambala, Haryana spread across a total land area of 724,225 square feet, which together form one of the largest single location module manufacturing facilities in India.

Speaking on the company’s participation Saatvik Green Energy Limited CEO Prashant Mathur said, “RenewX offered a vital platform to engage with the fast-growing South Indian solar market. As Tamil Nadu continues to lead in renewable energy adoption, Saatvik was excited to showcase its solar modules and EPC strength.”

The Company has one of the most diversified client bases in the industry with presence in various segments (large utility, commercial and industrial , Open access, residential rooftop, solar pump) and across geographies (selling in all parts of India, North America, Africa and South Asia).

Saatvik’s Participation Highlights: Presented N-TopCon modules for diverse applications.Displaying Saatvik’s expertise in executing EPC projects.Engaged with EPC players, industrial buyers, and developers across Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Kerala, and Telangana.

The Company is one of the early adopters of new technology like N-type Topcon and Mono PERC in India. The Company recently launched G12R based Topcon modules and has started commercial production from January 2024. The Company is one of the first movers in the industry.