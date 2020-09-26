  • Download mobile app
27 Sep 2020
Sadhguru condoles demise of SPB, saying he brought joy to millions

Covai Post Network

September 26, 2020

Coimbatore : Isha Foundation founder and spiritual leader, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev today condoled the death of legendary singer S P Balasubramaniam, saying that he “brought joy to millions” and was well liked “as much for his art as his humility and affability.

”SPB -one of the most versatile & mellifluous voices that brought joy to millions. A much celebrated prolific artist, he endeared himself as much for his art as his humility and affability. Our condolences to his family,
friends and his legion of fans,” he said that in a brief message on his twitter handle.

The President and Prime Minister led the country in paying tributes to one of India’s most well loved artists who passed away at a Chennai hospital yesterday after battling COVID for more than 3 weeks, he said.

