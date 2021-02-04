Sadhguru donates Rs 2.3 crore for Isha’s Coronavirus relief efforts

Covai Post Network

Sadhguru’s third painting, Circa 2020, was auctioned off for Rs. 2.3 crore. The funds raised will be used to help Coronavirus relief efforts in Coimbatore and nearby areas.

Earlier, Sadhguru’s first painting, titled ‘To Live Totally!’, fetched Rs 4.14 crore and a painting in memory of Isha’s majestic ‘Bhairava’ bull fetched Rs 5.1 crore. It is noteworthy that Sadhguru also donated the funds towards Covid-19 relief activities.

Isha Outreach has been conducting various relief activities for the betterment of rural communities in south India for many years. Ever since the lockdown was announced last year by the central government, Isha started various programmes to assist people living in rural areas.

In particular, Isha has been assisting over 100 villages in the vicinity of Coimbatore’s Thondamuthur and other remote villages. The relief activities include providing food, medical equipment, face shields and sanitisers to the needy, as well as frontline workers. Isha volunteers also provided Nilavembu Kashayam, a herbal drink, and Kapa Sura drinking water to boost the immunity of the locals.