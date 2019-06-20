Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev at Indian Navy Floating Dock, Port Blair, on Yoga Day

Covai Post Network

Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Founder, Isha Foundation will join officers and families of the Indian Armed Forces at the Floating Dock of the Indian Navy in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on the fifth International Day of Yoga on 21 June 2019.

Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Vice Admiral Bimal Verma will join Sadhguru on the Floating Dock.

Yoga sessions have also been planned on 20th and 21st June for the Indian Army, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard personnel and their families. Isha Hatha Yoga teachers, trained by Sadhguru, will conduct yoga sessions for the troops at Minnie Bay, Haddo and Birchgunj in Port Blair on 20th and at the Floating Dock on 21st.

The sessions will be attended by almost 1000 personnel and families of the Indian Armed Forces. They will learn Isha Upa-yoga, a simple yet powerful set of practices that activate joints, muscles and energy centers bringing ease to the whole system.

“Andaman and Nicobar Islands are one of nation’s most desolate and vulnerable terrains. The effort of the military’s tri service command to guard the nation‘s sovereignty is truly valuable. It is paramount to equip these soldiers with Yogic tools for transformation,” said Sadhguru, ahead of the visit.

Later in the day on 21st June, Sadhguru will also interact with the personnel of the Andaman and Nicobar Command. The discussion will be moderated by officers and will cover a range of issues including personal and professional challenges that men and women in uniform face in the line of duty and how Yoga can provide much-needed balance and vigor that will empower our Armed Forces to perform at peak efficiency in times of peace and conflict.

Sadhguru has often spoken about His vision of equipping India’s Armed Forces with tools that will give them mastery over their body, mind, and emotions which will become their best weapon in times of adversity.

In 2018, Isha Foundation declared “Yoga for Soldiers” as its theme for International Day of Yoga. Sadhguru travelled to Siachen glacier, the world’s highest battlefield and led Yoga sessions for soldiers posted at high altitudes in harsh terrain. Isha will stay with its theme “Yoga for Soldiers” as it celebrates the fifth International Day of Yoga this year.

Isha Hatha Yoga teachers have been imparting Yoga to India’s Armed and Paramilitary Forces for five years now. Several groups from the Indian Army, Air Force, BSF, CRPF and CISF have been trained in Yoga.

Some have participated in Train the Trainer programs to equip them to disseminate the modules within their formations. Isha has also hosted 300 BSF personnel for 2-week residential yoga programs at the Isha Yoga Center in Coimbatore. In 2017, Isha Hatha Yoga teachers conducted sessions for the Indian Naval Service through their leadership establishment INS Agrani in Coimbatore to mark the International Day of Yoga.

The Floating Deck (FDN-2) is one of India’s first indigenously designed and built floating dock of the Indian Navy. It is equipped with state-of-the-art automated systems and facilities to ensure high-quality, swift repair of warships. The dock has the capability to handle ships up to 8000 tonnes including frigates and destroyers of the Indian Navy. Andaman & Nicobar Command is India’s first and only joint services command of the Indian Armed Forces.