Sadhguru, Founder-Isha Foundation, paid tribute to the memory of Nammalvar ayya, one of the earliest proponents of natural farming, revered by farmers for his wisdom and commitment to their wellbeing. Today marks the seventh anniversary of his passing.

“#Nammalvar Ayya – a simple man of profound wisdom who inspired #Farmers to nurture the Land with traditional natural farming practices. Revered as a travelling saint & a non-didactic storyteller. Remembered in gratitude for his early involvement with Isha Agro Movement (sic),” Sadhguru tweeted, acknowledging his enthusiastic and tireless support for Isha’s ecological initiatives.

Cauvery Calling volunteers joined farmers in 20 districts of Tamil Nadu to pay tribute to Nammalvar ayya. The Cauvery Calling team and the farmers organised plantation drives in Thiruvarur, Pudukottai, Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Villupuram, Thiruvannamalai, Namakkal, Erode, Karur, Tiruppur, Dindigul, Theni, Virudhunagar, Tenkasi and other districts in his memory. Farmers gratefully recalled the service of Nammalvar ayya.

Nammalvar ayya was an environmental activist committed to restoring natural agriculture and making non-toxic food available to people. He had a profound and intrinsic understanding of the land and translated his wisdom to farmers across Tamil Nadu in his unique style – enrolling them through gentle storytelling into the cause of natural farming.

Nammalvar ayya was an ardent supporter of Isha’s environmental efforts and played an instrumental role in shaping the formative years of Isha Agro Movement, which continues to work closely with farmers in Tamil Nadu. The Movement has offered training in natural farming to more than 8,700 farmers till date many of whom have converted their farms to 100 per cent natural farming practices.

For Curious Georges, Isha Agro Movement (IAM) was established in 2007 under the guidance of Nammalvar ayya, the pioneer of organic farming movement in Tamil Nadu. It was established as a platform to develop and promote collective farming. Since 2015, IAM has also focused on reviving natural farming methods that were traditionally followed in India up until four decades ago. IAM provides practical support to farmers in all aspects of natural farming including training in efficient natural farming methods, value addition, marketing and procurement. Till date, over 8,000 farmers have been trained in Tamil Nadu in natural farming methods and several have converted their farms, leading to improved produce, enhanced market rates and significant health benefits.