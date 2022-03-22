Sadhguru Kicks Off 100-Day Motorcycle Journey From London To Save Soil

Covai Post Network

Trafalgar Square, London: A 100-day journey to save soil, undertaken by Sadhguru, a yogi and visionary, was flagged off today at the iconic Trafalgar Square in London. In an urgent bid to reverse and halt soil degradation, Sadhguru has unveiled the Conscious Planet movement to Save Soil.

Embarking on a lone motorcycle journey of 30,000 kilometres, passing through the UK, Europe, the Middle East and India, Sadhguru will visit 27 nations over the next few months, where he will engage with world leaders, the media and leading experts across the globe to emphasize the urgent need for concerted action to Save Soil.

According to the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD), over 90% of the earth’s soil could become degraded by 2050 leading to catastrophic crises worldwide including food and water shortages, droughts and famines, adverse climate changes, mass migrations and unprecedented rates of species extinction. This ‘soil extinction’ is the gravest threat to Humanity right now, as our planet is losing the ability to grow food because of rapid soil degradation.

The Save Soil Movement seeks to activate and demonstrate citizen support across nations, and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation. To enable this, the Movement will aim to reach 3.5 billion people – 60% of the world’s electorate.

In the past week, six Caribbean nations took the historic first step of signing memorandums of understanding with Conscious Planet, in an expression of impassioned commitment to the Save Soil movement.

The movement is supported by global leaders such as renowned conservationist Dr. Jane Goodall, His Holiness Dalai Lama and Klaus Schwab, Executive Chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF). The Movement is also championed by several renowned celebrity artists, sports-persons, corporate heads and experts from varied fields, such as Marc Benioff (Salesforce), Deepak Chopra, Tony Robbins, Matthey Hayden, Chris Gayle, Juhi Chawla and Sanjeev Sanyal, amongst others.

Conscious Planet: Save Soil, is a global movement to inspire a conscious approach to saving our soil and planet. This is, first and foremost, a people’s movement. The aim is to demonstrate the support of over 3.5 billion people (more than 60% of the world’s voting population) around the world and empower governments to initiate policy-driven action to revitalize soil and halt further degradation World leaders, influencers, artists, experts, farmers, spiritual leaders, NGOs and citizens are vocally supporting the movement to re-establish Humanity’s relationship with Soil.

Website: savesoil.org