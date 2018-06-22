Salem-Chennai Green Corridor: land owners to get four times of guideline value as compensation

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A compensation of Rs. 9.04 crore will be paid for one hectare of land to be acquired for the proposed Salem-Chennai eight-lane Green Corridor, according to Salem Collector R. Rohini.

“The minimum compensation for one hectare land will be Rs. 21.52 lakh and the land owners will get four times of the guideline value under Land Acquisition Act,” Rohini said in a press release.

Stating that there was the need to allay the fears from the mind of farmers and villagers, who were misinformed by certain quarters, she clarified that besides, land, they will also get compensation for the trees, wells and cow sheds.

Apart from this they will be given one-time settlement allowance – shifting allowance of Rs,.50,000, under the relief and rehabilitation package from various departments, she said.

As far as Salem was concerned, of the 20 villages, land measurement process was completed in 126 hectares in 11 villages belonging to 853 owners, for about 18 km road, she said.

These 20 villages have 180 hectare private land, 46 hectare ‘poramboke’ and 16 hectare forest and reserved area, she said.

“As far as trees, coconut will get Rs. 50,000, mango Rs. 30,000, local mango Rs.13,000, gauva, Rs.4,200, amla Rs.4,000, jack fruit Rs. 9,600 compensation,” she said.

Rohini also handed over a free house site for three women, who had given their land for the project.