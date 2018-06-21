Salem-Chennai Green Corridor Project unnecessary, says CPI

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The proposed Green Corridor project from Salem to Chennai is totally unnecessary, due to which thousands of farmers are losing their fertile land, Secretary of Tamil Nadu unit of CPI R. Mutharasan said on Thursday.

The Government, without discussing with the people and farmers in the area, has already started the process of acquiring the land, due to which over 72,000 farmers are going to be affected. “And over one lakh coconut trees will be cut,” Mutharasan told reporters here.

“Despite such expected losses, the Chief minister is adamant to see through this Rs.10,000 crore project and arresting farmers, social activists like Piyush Manush and Valarmathi and registering false cases such as attempt to murder, conspiracy against the Government,” he added.

“There is no freedom of expression for farmers and people in Tamil Nadu and those who raise the issue are branded as anti-socials,” he said .

Mutharasan also sought immediate cancellation of a contract given to a French company for distribution of drinking water to Coimbatore city for the coming 26 years and a demonstration will be held here on June 29 in this regard.