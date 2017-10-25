Salem Division installs vintage Loco in Udhagamandalam Railway station

The Southern Railway – Salem Division is going to install the unique combination of vintage pinion, rack loco and a coach in the Udhagamandalam Railway Station in Nilgiris district very soon.

According to a press release, the steam engine No.X37386 was built by Swiss Locomotive and Machine Works (SLM), Switzerland in the year 1918. The steam engine was put into service on April 10, 1921. Untill 2011, the steam engine was fired by coal after which it was converted into furnace oil powered by the Railway Workshop at Golden Rock, Trichy.

The steam engine was in service in between Mettupalayam and Coonoor untill May 21, 2016, after which it was withdrawn from service.

As per the instructions of Hari Shankar Verma, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Salem, the vintage loco and coach are being put up for display in the Udhagamandalam Railway station.

Hari Shankar Verma said that Salem Division is the only division in Southern Railways to display vintage locomotives in maximum number of locations. Earlier, the steam engines were kept for the display in Coonoor, Coimbatore, and Salem Railway Division Office.

In addition to steam engine, bogie (wheeled vehicle adapted to the rails) was built in the year …… The wooden body of MG coach No.SLR 91 was built in the year 1966 by the company named Leeds Forge Co. Ltd. Builders based in UK will also be added to the display of the public in the Udhagamandalam Railway station.

Until 2012, the periodical overhauling of the coach was carried by the Railway Workshop at Golden Rock, Trichy. The coach had a seating capacity of 32 was withdrawn from service on August 29, 2014.