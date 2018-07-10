Salem Jn registers 66.34 p.c. growth in parcel booking revenue

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: The parcel office in Salem Railway Junction has generated a revenue of Rs.166.45 lakh during 2017-18, which is 66.34 per cent more than the Rs.100.06 lakh registered in the previous fiscal.

Similarly, it has handled about 48,211 quintal of parcels last financial year, which is 34.60 per cent more than 35,8117 quintal in the previous year, a Salem Division release said on Tuesday.

In view of the increased handling of parcel, a modern office was inaugurated at the Junction in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager U. Subba Rao, it said.