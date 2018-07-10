11 Jul 2018, Edition - 1093, Wednesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Ratan Tata to attend RSS event in Mumbai
- Cong worker files complaint against Netflix show Sacred Games for tarnishing Rajiv Gandhi’s image in Bofors scandal
- J&K: 3 terrorists gunned down by forces in Shopian
- Union Minister Jayant Sinha apologises for felicitating lynching accused in Jharkhand
- US President Donald Trump nominated conservative judge Brett Kavanaugh to the US Supreme Court
- Bengaluru Civic Body worker commits suicide over non-payment of salaries
- Delhi’s Patiala House Court extends interim protection granted to P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram till August 7
Salem Jn registers 66.34 p.c. growth in parcel booking revenue
July 10, 2018
COIMBATORE: The parcel office in Salem Railway Junction has generated a revenue of Rs.166.45 lakh during 2017-18, which is 66.34 per cent more than the Rs.100.06 lakh registered in the previous fiscal.
Similarly, it has handled about 48,211 quintal of parcels last financial year, which is 34.60 per cent more than 35,8117 quintal in the previous year, a Salem Division release said on Tuesday.
In view of the increased handling of parcel, a modern office was inaugurated at the Junction in the presence of Divisional Railway Manager U. Subba Rao, it said.