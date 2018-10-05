  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
05 Oct 2018, Edition - 1179, Friday

FLASH NEWS:

  • J&K: Terrorists attack CRPF Party in Tral
  • Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei missing after visiting China
  • Chandigarh: VAT on fuel cut by Rs. 1.50
  • CBI moves the Jharkhand HC seeking to extend the prison term of RJD chief Lalu Prasad from three-and-a-half to seven years
  • Interpol Chief Meng Hongwei missing after visiting China
  • Homeless to get Rs 60,000 for land to build home: CM Nitish Kumar
  • Terrorists target NC workers in downtown Srinagar, 3 shot at from close range in the Karfali Mohalla area, 2 killed and 1 injured
  • Police have launched a search operation following the incident.
  • Influential Kolkata imam slams Mamata’s Durga puja dole
  • IAF’s microlight aircraft crashes near Baghpat, pilots safe
Travel

Coimbatore

Salem rail division collects Rs 4.89 cr penalty in six months

Covai Post Network

October 5, 2018

Coimbatore : The Salem Division of Southern Railway has collected Rs 4.89 crore by way of penalty for ticketless travelling and carrying unbooked luggage between April and September.

This was up by 16.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In September, Rs 86.38 lakh was collected, of which Rs.15,25 lakh was from travelling without ticket (3,709 cases) and Rs 68.49 lakh from travelling without proper ticket (16,518 cases).

During the six months, Rs 90.78 lakh was from travelling without ticket (22,205 cases), Rs 3,85 crore for travelling without proper tickets (92,977 cases) and Rs 12.3 lakh from passengers carrying unbooked luggage (2,832 cases), a statement said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿