Salem rail division collects Rs 4.89 cr penalty in six months

Coimbatore : The Salem Division of Southern Railway has collected Rs 4.89 crore by way of penalty for ticketless travelling and carrying unbooked luggage between April and September.

This was up by 16.7 per cent compared to the same period last year.

In September, Rs 86.38 lakh was collected, of which Rs.15,25 lakh was from travelling without ticket (3,709 cases) and Rs 68.49 lakh from travelling without proper ticket (16,518 cases).

During the six months, Rs 90.78 lakh was from travelling without ticket (22,205 cases), Rs 3,85 crore for travelling without proper tickets (92,977 cases) and Rs 12.3 lakh from passengers carrying unbooked luggage (2,832 cases), a statement said.