19 May 2020, Edition - 1771, Tuesday
Coimbatore

Salon owners in rural Coimbatore thank govt for allowing to open shops

Covai Post Network

May 19, 2020

Coimbatore : The joy of hairdressers in the rural limits knew no bounds,  after the Government allowed to open their shops after a gap of nearly two months.

There was a large rush near the shop to have a cut, shave and dyeing.bHowever,  the customers were asked the maintain social distancing and
were allowed at a gap of two minutes after finishing the first customer.

The dressers have also taken necessary precaution by covering their faces with masks, sanitising their equipment like trimmers, knives, and combs and changing after using on five customers.

The customers were also asked to wear masks, wash their hands and legs before entering the shops.

The hairdressers thanked the Government for allowing them to return to their work, as their livelihood was seriously hit due to the lock down
for the last two months. 

