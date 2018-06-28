Sanitation worker asphyxiated

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A sanitation worker died of asphyxiation after he accidentally fell into a septic tank attached to a house in the city while cleaning it on Thursday.

According to police, Mahendran was cleaning the tank in a house on 100 Feet Road and suddenly fell into it. Hearing the screams, the inmates of the house rushed there and pulled him out.

Unfortunately, Mahendran could not be saved as he had inhaled poisonous gas, police said. The body was sent for postmortem and investigations are on.