28 Jun 2018, Edition - 1080, Thursday
FLASH NEWS:
- US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Helsinki, Finland on July 16
- Chartered Private Plane crashes in Mumbai in Ghatkopar area
- The plane crashed in an open area in Ghatkopar
- The decision was taken at the FATF Plenary in Paris
- Deputy CM G Parameshwara has called for meeting of all Congress Ministers at KPCC today
- Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was taken to a hospital is in critical condition
Sanitation worker asphyxiated
Covai Post Network
June 28, 2018
COIMBATORE: A sanitation worker died of asphyxiation after he accidentally fell into a septic tank attached to a house in the city while cleaning it on Thursday.
According to police, Mahendran was cleaning the tank in a house on 100 Feet Road and suddenly fell into it. Hearing the screams, the inmates of the house rushed there and pulled him out.
Unfortunately, Mahendran could not be saved as he had inhaled poisonous gas, police said. The body was sent for postmortem and investigations are on.