Sanitation workers in Coimbatore demand relief funds

Coimbatore : A group of sanitation workers today staged a demonstration near Gandhipuram bus stand here seeking immediate disbursal of relief funds.

Holding placards, the workers, including a few women, maintaining social distancing, urged the government to distribute the relief funds to

those involved in combating the Covid-19, as announced by it.

Meanwhile, another group of contract sanitation workers joined them and sought immediate regularisation.

This is only a token demonstration, the workers said.