Sanitation workers in Coimbatore demand relief funds

April 27, 2020
Coimbatore : A group of sanitation workers today staged a demonstration near Gandhipuram bus stand here seeking immediate disbursal of relief funds.
Holding placards, the workers, including a few women, maintaining social distancing, urged the government to distribute the relief funds to
those involved in combating the Covid-19, as announced by it.
Meanwhile, another group of contract sanitation workers joined them and sought immediate regularisation.
This is only a token demonstration, the workers said.