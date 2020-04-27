  • Download mobile app
27 Apr 2020
Coimbatore

Sanitation workers in Coimbatore demand relief funds

Covai Post Network

April 27, 2020

Coimbatore : A group of sanitation workers today staged a demonstration near Gandhipuram bus stand here seeking immediate disbursal of relief funds.

Holding placards, the workers, including a few women, maintaining social distancing, urged the government to distribute the relief funds to
those involved in combating the Covid-19, as announced by it.

Meanwhile, another group of contract sanitation workers joined them and sought immediate regularisation.

This is only a token demonstration, the workers said.

