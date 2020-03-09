Sanitation workers seek judicial inquiry into recent appointments

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 9 : Alleging irregularities in the appointment of sanitation workers in the City Corporation, more that 700 workers laid siege of the office of the district collectorate and sought a judicial inquiry into the process.

The Corporation has over 2,300 permanent and as many as contract labourers and 321 new persons were appointed a couple of days ago.The workers, majority of them, belonging to AITUC, alleged that contract and temporary workers were neglected in the selection process and appointments were issued to those close to Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani.

Alleging irregularities in the appointment, the workers demanded an judicial inquiry into the issue. Later the workers, led by AITUC local president,, N Selvaraj, handed over mass petitions to the Collector, K Rajamani in this regard. It has to be noted that more than 7,000 applications including from engineers, post graduates and graduates were received for 549 vacancies in October last.

A Msc girl student was among those 321 who were given appointment orders issued by Velumani a couple of days ago.