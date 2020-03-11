Sanitation workers strike enters third day

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 11 : The dharna by the contract Sanitary workers in the city corporation seeking to rectify the irregularities in the new appointments for the workers entered the third day today.

Alleging irregularities in the appointment, including exchange of money, the workers, blamed some corporation officials for the ‘deal.Recently, municipal administration minister, S P Velumani had issued the orders to 321 persons,and the workers accused of neglecting the temporary and contract workers while doing so.

The striking workers demanded the interference of the State government for finding an amicable solution to their workers.