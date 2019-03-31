Santhosh, the rapist murderer was in the habit of watching soft porn on You Tube: Police

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The 34-year old youth who was taken into custody for interrogation on charges of sexually assaulting and murdering a 7-year old girl in Pannimadai in Thudiyalur on the outskirts six days ago was in the habit of watching soft porn on you tube, say police sources.

The youth, Santhoshkumar was nabbed following inquiry with one of the seven persons interrogated by police. The police had formed 13 special teams to investigate the case, following public outrage on the incident.

“Easy accessibility and availability of pornographic material including child pornography is one of the major contributory factors for crimes against vulnerable women and children. Despite taking this up with the law enforces and CERTIN on several occasions, nothing much has been done to restrict access. Unless this is restricted, there could be more such incidents in future”, opined Cyber Expert SN Ravichandran.

Santhosh, who had separated from his wife, is a resident of Thondamuthur. He used to visit his ailing grandmother next to the deceased house, after his grandfather’s demise. With the grandmother’s house situated close to the victim’s house, he had been visiting the house for a month now. He had reportedly assaulted the girl once early this month, before he raped her twice on March 25, before strangling her to death.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the girl was assaulted in his grandmother’s house and Santosh is said to have confessed to the crime, they said.

In another twist to the story, it was found that the grandmother died on the same day, when the girl’s death was reported and investigations are on to ascertain whether Santhosh was instrumental in killing his grandmother because she was in the house, bed-ridden, while he raped and murdered the child. She is said to have died a few hours after the girl was killed. police said.

The injuries on the girl’s body was because, Santosh, reportedly in an inebriated condition, was dragging the child around the house while he raped her. The house that had mud on the floor had stuck to her body, face and mouth. Police state that the mud found on the victim matches that of the mud on the floor in his grandmother’s house.

The girl, who went missing on the evening of March 25, was found dead near her house the next day, with limbs tied and with bleeding injuries.

The postmortem report revealed that the girl was subjected to sexual assault more than once.