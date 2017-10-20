Sasikumar murder accused sent back to jail after 7-day police custody

Subair, one of the main accused in the Hindu Munnani functionary C Sasikumar’s murder, was taken back to Central Jail on Friday, after seven days of custody in CB-CID, the investigating agency.
He was taken into police custody for questioning with regard to the whereabouts of Mubarak, another accused wanted in connection with the murder that happened on September 22 last year, when Sasikumar was returning home at around 11 pm. After the custody period, CB-CID produced him before the Chief Judicial. Magistrate Madurasakharan, who sent him back to the Central Jail.
