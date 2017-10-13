13 Oct 2017, Edition - 822, Friday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • There should be an enquiry against Amit Shah’s son if there is a prima facie case against him: Datatrey Hosbole
  • Srinagar: All govt. schools & colleges remain shut as students to hold protest against braid chopping incidents.
  • Chennai: VK Sasikala leaves for Bengaluru’s central prison as her parole ends today.
  • Honeypreet fled from Sirsa in Congress leader’s cavalcade.
Coimbatore

Saving lives through crowdfunding

Covai Post Network
October 13, 2017

A city-based youth has had a positive impact on several lives, particularly in the medical and educational fields. This has been through crowdfunding for the last seven years.

Founded in 2010, Milaap.org is goes for online fundraising to ease the lives of thousands in need of a major surgery or educational infrastructure support, company co-founder Anoj Viswanathan told mediapersons here today.

A five-year-old girl with a hole in the heart was brought to a hospital in critical condition and was saved by an immediate surgery. Her parents, who were daily wage workers, were not in a position to foot the Rs 2 lakh bill. They managed to collect about Rs 1.5 lakh with the help of 86 strangers through his online company, he said.

Similarly, Sebastian Selvaraj, a racer from Chennai, sustained serious injuries during the MRFMMSC FMSCI Indian Motorcycle Racing
Championship this year and a crowdfunding campaign for him collected Rs 20 lakh from various racing clubs and groups and individuals. Selvaraj is now on the road to recovery.

