SC commission reviewing whether the compound wall was discriminatory

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The National Commission for Scheduled Caste is reviewing whether the compound wall in Nadur Village in Mettupalayam, the collapse of which claimed 17 lives a couple of days, was a ‘dicriminatory one’, as complained by the locals and various organisations.

The Commission Chairman Naresh Katheria and vice Chairman, Dr L Murugan visited the spot Thursday and discussing and reviewing the issue.

In a brief chat with the reporters in the middle of the review, Murugan said based on complaint the commission is reviewing whether the wall was constructed for ‘caste discrimination’ (untouchability).

Besides the commission has directed the concerned authorities, PWD, to verify whether proper materials were used for the construction of the wall and also the reason for the collapse, he said.

He also said that the administration was asked to issue a memo to the officials, who failed to inspect the wall despite complaints by various organisations and locals the danger posed by it.

Stating that the Commission has asked to register the case under SC/ST Act against the owner of the building, Murugan said that it had also directed the government to provide the jobs as promised within one week.

For repeated queries about the issue, Murugan said that a clear picture will emerge as there will be discussion with the locals and officials in the evening.

Meanwhile, the administration started demolishing the remaining portion of the compound wall.