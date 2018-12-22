School conducts Space exploration and awareness programme

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of space exploration and awareness program, the city-based Kovai Vidya Mandhir School on Saturday conducted a satellite and model rocket technical demonstration session.

ISRO Scientist (retired) G Vishwanathan, who was present at the launch, said that the smaller satellite will be the future in the space technology, as nano satellite is already doing great job in the field.

This is the first practical demonstration of a “Model Rocket Launch” programmee an Indian school premises, he said.

India stood fifth in the space technology and would soon overtake China, which is the fourth place, Vishwanathan said adding that the Central government was financially supporting ISRO for research and development.

There was a practical demonstration over the Femto Satellite -Max SAT Beta 1.1 Femto SAT with the support of a model rocket as a demonstration purpose up to the maximum altitude of 150 meters.

During this demonstration the team had got the real time data’s of pressure, temperature, altitude and few more with the support of telemetry device and the re-entry of the telemetry taken place with the help of parachute which is already attached inside the model rocket, he said.

This phase aimed to deliver a detailed technical presentationson space science and technology as a part of exploration and awareness program along with a basic idea and overview about the satellites, rockets and its launch methods, the school correspondent, Aathivel Pradev said.

The programme was conducted in coordination with Avocado Creative Solutions OPC Pvt ltd and this program teaches kids to be proactive about technology and prepares kids for the technological innovations they will undoubtedly experience in their lifetime.