  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
28 Jun 2018, Edition - 1080, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will meet in Helsinki, Finland on July 16
  • Chartered Private Plane crashes in Mumbai in Ghatkopar area
  • The plane crashed in an open area in Ghatkopar
  • The decision was taken at the FATF Plenary in Paris
  • Deputy CM G Parameshwara has called for meeting of all Congress Ministers at KPCC today
  • Former Lok Sabha speaker Somnath Chatterjee, who was taken to a hospital is in critical condition
Travel

Coimbatore

Schools ordered to stop use-and-throw plastics on campus

Covai Post Network

June 28, 2018

Coimbatore: Programme coordinators and educational officers across the State have received the order to stop use of use-and-throw plastics in schools and educational offices. This is despite the ban to be imposed from 2019.

Schools and educational offices have been instructed to avoid use of these materials immediately. The issue will be discussed during the meeting of headmasters on Thursday, said an official from educational department.

A letter from the directorate of the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Chennai, on June 25 cited Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami’s announcement on ban on production and usage of use and throw plastics from 2019.

Officials from the educational department said deliberations would be held to find alternatives to these plastics mainly used during meetings and workshop conducted by the department.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿