Schools ordered to stop use-and-throw plastics on campus

Coimbatore: Programme coordinators and educational officers across the State have received the order to stop use of use-and-throw plastics in schools and educational offices. This is despite the ban to be imposed from 2019.

Schools and educational offices have been instructed to avoid use of these materials immediately. The issue will be discussed during the meeting of headmasters on Thursday, said an official from educational department.

A letter from the directorate of the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan (RMSA), Chennai, on June 25 cited Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisami’s announcement on ban on production and usage of use and throw plastics from 2019.

Officials from the educational department said deliberations would be held to find alternatives to these plastics mainly used during meetings and workshop conducted by the department.