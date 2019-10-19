Science expo brings out young talents at Dr Dasarathan School, Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

It was an opportunity for the students of Dr.Dasarathan International School, Coimbatore at the ‘Kalam Vision 2020’, an interschool science exhibition and contest conducted on Friday.

The two-day event witnessed the participation of 700 students from various schools in and around Coimbatore.

M.Vivekanandan, Chairman of Moral Resource and Research Foundation, V.Arivarasan, Scientist and Programme Director, Vigyanrath Parikshan Charitable Trust and Prof.Dr.E.Govindan, Scientist, were the guests of the day.

Jayarajeshwari, Principal welcomed the gathering and spoke about the school’s endeavors. Arivarasan demonstrated various scientific phenomena through simple experiments. He made the session very lively and interesting for the students.

It was followed by the inauguration of the students’ expo. Almost hundred projects created by the students were displayed and each one’s mechanism was explained by the students. Students from class 1 to class 12 actively participated in the event. Parents also visited the campus to encourage young talents.

The Secretary of the school, Manoharan spoke to The Covai Post,” Our vision is to create more scientists from our school. We encourage students from all classes to participate in the event. The management aims at imparting scientific knowledge among the students.

Jayarajeshwari, the Principal said,” The event has been organized to commemorate the 80th birth anniversary of Dr.Abdul Kalam. We aim at bringing out young talents so that they would define the country in the future.

Various schools have actively participated and we are happy about it.”

Vivekanandan, Chairman of Moral Resource and Research Foundation said, “Aimed at a great achievement in 2020, the exhibition has brought out hundreds of projects. The event is mainly aimed at provoking the scientific temper of the students so that various inventions could be done. This is what Dr.Kalam envisioned.”

A team of four young scientists who worked on a project for NASA was also invited by the school, to exhibit their aerospace model. Neeraj Krishna, a class 11 student exhibited two projects namely ‘Aquaponics’ and ‘Column Chromatography’. He said, “The former is an alternative farming technology and it is also cost-effective as compared to organic farming. The latter is the separation method employed for the preparation of cancer drugs”.

The projects were inspected by a jury team from the school.