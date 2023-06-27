Scoot Updates: Scoot Wins ‘Best Low Cost Long Haul Airline’ Award Three Years in A Row

Covai Post Network

Scoot, the low-cost subsidiary of Singapore Airlines, has been named the “Best Low Cost Long Haul Airline” for the third consecutive year at the Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023 held at the Paris Air Show on Tuesday, 20 June 2023.

Scoot Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Leslie Thng, said: “We are humbled to be recognised by Skytrax once again. This award is a testament to our commitment to continually provide our customers with quality service, differentiated products, contemporary experiences and great value. It is also an encouragement to our staff, who work tirelessly day after day, not just on the frontlines but also behind the scenes, to deliver a seamless customer journey and experience. Looking ahead, we will continue to pave the way in redefining value travel in the industry and raise the bar for low-cost travel.”

Held at the iconic Musée de l’Air et de l’Espace (Air and Space Museum), the 24th edition of Skytrax’s World Airline Awards was attended by representatives from top airlines from around the world.

Since 1999, the World Airline Awards has been regarded as ‘the Oscars of the aviation industry’ and remains fully independent and impartial, with travellers of over 100 nationalities deciding on the winners via a passenger satisfaction survey. This year, the World Airline Awards returned to the Paris Air Show for the first time since the pandemic, and over 80 awards were presented.