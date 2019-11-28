Scotland delegates visit NGO to explore CSR, and Skill development programmes in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A delegation from Scotland based Glasgow Kelvin College today visited Chandrans Yuva Foundatiaon, an NGO, here to know about the skill development programmes, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and Individual Responsibility Activities.

The delegates from the college came to know for the first time about Individual responsibility activities like green planting programs, no plastic bag campaign, save water and CSR activities like organising free medical camp, free tribal welfare camps and cleaning campaign, the Foundation Chairperson and CEO, S Shasikala said.

In order to learn skill-based programs, the delegation, which include directors, faculty and students, visited the foundation office and also their works on the field.

This will help them to have a field study and implement them in their country, she said.

They also appreciated the “Rise Transforming lives” at Central Prison; about Transgenders, Differently abled Marathon; Guinness World record-largest jute bag” by the 9 Visually challenged persons, Ukkadam bus stand cleaning campaign with art work, Shasikala said.